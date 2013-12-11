BenQ Brings Mobile Content to the Boardroom

The What: BenQ America Corp. today introduced its new MX600 mobile-friendly projector. Designed to satisfy today’s boardroom’s Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) requirements, the company’s latest Colorific projector features Mobile High-Definition Link (MHL) capabilities, an ultra-bright 3200 lumens of lamp power, and BenQ’s SmartEco™ technology to enable 10,000 hours of lamp life while providing intelligent mobile collaboration to any corporate environment.

The What Else: Featuring a small and light form-factor design, the MX600 enables easy tablet, smartphone, and notebook collaboration using MHL technology. As a result, working groups can transfer any small-screen content from portable devices directly to the projector’s big screen — bringing file sharing and increased interaction to meetings, presentations, and seminars. Equipped with XGA native resolution, 13,000:1 contrast ratio, and Colorific image quality, the projector delivers accurate, crisp, and long-lasting image quality while casting one billion colors to the screen.

Why This Matters: “As BYOD becomes an integral part of today’s connected workflows, organizations are seeking solutions that provide simple collaboration from the world’s wide range of handheld devices,” said Bob Wudeck, Associate Vice President, Strategy and Business Development at BenQ America Corp. “Using our new MHL-enabled MX600 projector, users gain an extremely easy solution for sharing content while also combining the market’s most advanced picture performance features and energy saving technology. With our new BenQ remote and flexible installation options, the projector is the total package for high-quality, cost-effective content sharing.”

To provide extended lamp life without impacting picture performance, the MX600 projector features BenQ’s world-leading SmartEco technology. In “LampSave” mode, the projector automatically adjusts lamp power to extend lamp life by 50 percent by using just the right amount of brightness, resulting in an amazing 10,000 hours of lamp power with no projection-quality compromises. To further reduce energy consumption, an “Eco Blank” mode allows presenters to blank out the screen whenever projection isn’t needed, while a “No Source Detected” mode automatically lowers brightness to 30 percent when no display has been detected for more than three minutes. In “Standby” mode, the projector will lower power consumption to less than 0.5 W during periods of inactivity, providing even greater energy savings.

One More Thing: To bring even more flexibility to meetings, BenQ is introducing its new projector remote which allows users to control MHL content from their smart devices directly from the handheld unit. Simplifying setup, the MX660 also features horizontal and vertical keystone calibration to get presentations up and running rapidly, regardless of boardroom layout or location. To further facilitate installations, the projector features a built-in 10W speaker and allows users to charge their smart devices via the projector’s MHL connection.