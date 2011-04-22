Audio-Tecnhnica Ships New Headphones

Audio-Technica is now shipping its in-ear ATH-ANC23 QuietPoint active noise-cancelling (ANC) headphones, with 90 percent active noise-cancelling performance.

The ATH-ANC23 utilizes Audio-Technica's exclusive QuietPoint active noise-cancelling technology, which detects environmental noise via miniature microphones and applies a corresponding noise-cancelling signal. The ATH-ANC23 is engineered to deliver clear, natural, high fidelity sound, and its audio functions in passive mode even if the batteries run out.

The in-line volume control lets users adjust their listening volume without having to reach for their portable music player or the airline audio controls.

The ATH-ANC23 comes equipped with Comply Foam Tips, which use a patented design that comfortably seal the ear canal. The Comply ear tips are made out of breathable memory foam that gently expands to confirm to the shape of the ear canal. The ear tips also provide additional passive noise reduction. Comply Foam Tips are 30 times softer than standard ear buds, and the memory foam remains in place even when jogging or exercising.

The ATH-ANC23 comes with Comply Foam Tips, a soft carrying pouch, an airline adapter, and an AAA battery.