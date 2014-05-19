Kramer Introduces VM-4HN HDMI Distribution Amplifier

Kramer Electronica is introducing the VM-4HN, a 1:4 HDMI distribution amplifier for HDMI signals. It relocks and equalizes the signal, and distributes it to four identical outputs. The VM-4HN, with its maximum data rate of 10.2Gbps (3.4Gbps per graphic channel) distributes signals with resolutions up to Quad HD (38x40x2160), 24hz refresh with 8-bit/10-bit/12-bit color, and 30Hz refresh with 8-bit color. It also supports WUXGA (1920x1200) up to 12-bit color, and 1080p at all color bit depths.

VM-4HNThe VM-4HN supports Deep Colour, x.v.Color™, Lip Sync, HDMI Uncompressed Audio Channels, Dolby TrueHD, DTS-HD, and CEC. It is HDCP compliant and features I-EDIDPro™ Kramer Intelligent EDID Processing™, an intelligent EDID handling and processing algorithm that ensures Plug and Play operation for HDMI systems. In addition the default, pre-programmed EDID allows the VM-4HN to be connected without having to connect a display to the output. The VM-4HN passes 3D.