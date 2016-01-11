Kramer Introduces 11x4 Presentation Scaler/Matrix Switcher

The What: Kramer has released the VP-558, a 11x4 ProScale presentation scaler/matrix switcher that can output four independent scaled images with embedded audio via both HDMI and HDBaseT.

The What Else: VP-558’s four independent scaled outputs are designed for applications that require multiple screens of various sizes and resolutions at different distances from the cabinet or rack. The product’s HDBaseT inputs and scaled outputs offer the flexibility to use a variety of input and output devices that are far away from the switching unit.

The VP-558 features six HDMI and four HDBaseT inputs along with an analog VGA input. The unit includes a 4x1 USB switcher, independent stereo audio outputs and a line output. VP-558 also has a microphone input, an amplified speaker output and audio DSP.

This product is designed to be a matrix switcher solution for meeting rooms with video conferencing systems. With its integrated 4X1 USB switcher, the VP-558 is also a good choice for setups that require USB switching with video and audio (e.g., a Smart Board).

The Bottom Line: VP-558’s control options include built-in Web pages, OSD, and RS-232. The presentation scaler/matrix switcher’s combination of features makes it flexible and cost-effective for a wide variety of installations.

The VP-558 is currently available and shipping worldwide.