Kramer Electronics Names Sales Team for Western Region

Kramer Electronics has named a new Western regional sales team in the U.S. Jaz Wray, Robert Foster, and Michael Buchanan all bring more than 20 years of sales experience to the company. Wray, Western regional director, will be leading Foster and Buchanan in covering Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Wyoming, California, Nevada, Utah, Colorado, Arizona, New Mexico, Texas, Alaska, and Hawaii.

“As Kramer leads the industry into a converged pro AV and IT world, we have built a new Western regional sales team to provide the best possible support to our valued channel partners,” said Steve Biegacki, Kramer U.S. CEO. “With the vast industry experience they bring to the table, our new Western team of Jaz, Robert, and Michael will lead the effort in promoting Kramer’s award-winning solutions in conjunction with our distribution and dealer partners.”

Wray has been working in the TV broadcast and pro AV industry for more than 10 years managing domestic and international sales. He is excited to work with an accomplished sales team and strengthen his relationships in the Western region, and will be overseeing Western regional sales and Hawaii exclusively. Before working with Kramer Electronics, Wray worked at Ross Video as regional sales manager. He currently resides in Southern California and enjoys flying planes in his spare time.

Foster, Western regional sales manager, has more than 20 years of experience as a sales representative in the AV industry. Before joining the Kramer U.S. team, Foster previously worked with Pakedge Device & Software as director of sales. At Kramer, he will now be supporting Wray in California, Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Wyomin, Nevada, Utah, Colorado, and Alaska. He looks forward to applying his knowledge of the AV industry to this role and highlighted his excitement for the Kramer Control line. He currently resides right outside of Seattle, WA and enjoys hiking, camping, and skiing.

Buchanan, Southwest regional sales manager, will be reporting to Wray (Southern California, Arizona, and New Mexico) and David Goldsmith (TX). Buchanan is eager to bring new solutions to the market in the Western region. Prior to joining the Kramer U.S. team, he worked as sales engineer/project manager for AVDB Group and as a nationwide sales manager for CBT. Buchanan is a member of both the Society of Movie and Television Production Engineers (SMPTE) and Society of Television Engineers (STE). Outside of work, he enjoys golf, camping, and volunteering for SMTPE and STE.