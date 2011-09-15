Tom Nix named Scala CEO

David Keene– Yesterday Scala made it official that Tom Nix is its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), replacing the retiring Gerard Bucas. Tom has only been at Scala since July of last year– but he’s forged an impressive path in that time, as Scala seeks to leverage their strengths to accomplish several goals: to further advance their U.S. market share– that is already impressive– even more (Scala is very successful worldwide, and does not have all eggs in U.S. basket); and to gain more market share in the SMB market and the SaaS market (Scala made its name for itself in the more industrial-strength “installed on servers” digital signage content management software market, and now seeks to translate that success to the smaller systems and SaaS arena.) Also keep an eye out for a new Scala product, the the CXO Board, that will be more of an executive office management tool– taking “digital signage” more into the realm of mining data for inward-facing corporate management, as opposed to the retail information arena.

Here is the press release yesterday from Scala: