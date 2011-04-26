Gefen Offers Guided Tours at CETW



San Francisco, CA--John Novak, Gefen’s director digital signage, will be conducting semi-private guided tours throughout the Digital Signage show at CETW (Customer Engagement Technology World).

All tours are designed to get attendees up to speed on the new technologies, services and strategies currently available to present a full-circle understanding of digital signage today.

The Digital Signage Connections Tour takes place on the exhibit hall floor, with visits to key manufacturers, service providers offering cutting-edge products and services to create world-class digital signage installations. Everything from behind-the-scenes connectors and cables, to front line content management will be included in the tour.

“The goal is to educate attendees on the various offerings that are available to them,” said Novak. “Ideally the tour will encourage attendees to have more educated and productive conversations with vendors on the show floor.”

The tour is free to all attendees, and will be conducted throughout both days on the exhibit hall floor. Each tour lasts approximately 45 to 60 minutes and will guide attendees to key booths that represent a complete digital out-of-home (DOOH) ecosystem, including displays, content management, mounting, installation, service and connectivity.

Tour guides will give an overview of how the different parts of digital signage and DOOH programs develop, the roles that the various vendors play, the scope of services, some keys to success, and an overall picture of how a digital signage project fits into an organization.