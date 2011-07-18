Cobalt Digital Announces IBC Line-up

Cobalt Digital has released details of its IBC 2011 line-up. Cobalt Digital will conduct technology demonstrations of loudness processing over IP, debut its 9257 1x9 MADI card-based audio distribution amplifier, introduce +LM virtual loudness metering options, and present a new MPEG-4 signal delivery source.

The company also plans to introduce the European market to solutions and enhancements to their Fusion3G and COMPASS series of multi-functional, multi-featured cards. The ranges offer solutions to all of today’s signal processing challenges, including loudness processing, audio loudness metering, Dolby encode and decode (and Dolby Digital Plus), colour correction, fiber transmit and receive, and up/down/cross conversion. Fusion3G and COMPASS support openGear, an open-architecture platform that handles 3G/HD/SD video and audio processing cards from multiple manufacturers in the same frame.

The new card-based solution, developed for openGear, provides a way to transport audio between vehicles without the need for fiber and without degradation. The card allows multiple signal copies to be reclocked, thereby preserving signal integrity and enabling a longer cable run. Up to 20 input channels of the scalable DA can be installed in one frame, making it ideal for the limited space available in trucks.

Cobalt’s +LM loudness metering option, available with Cobalt’s OGCP-9000 remote control panel or alternately as a virtual panel application on PC, provides flexible, comprehensive solutions for ingest or on-air loudness metering and assessment. The control panel and/or PC can be located anywhere in the plant or as a remote with a LAN/WAN connection and operated directly from cards to an LCD monitor, where any number of cards/streams can be monitored and controlled from one point. Connections to additional cards/signal streams can be added at any time. Full signal analysis and loudness status logging is available anywhere on the network.

Cobalt’s loudness metering option is fully ITU BS.1770, ATSC A/85m and EBU R128 standards compliant.