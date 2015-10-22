KanexPro Joins National Systems Contractors Association

KanexPro, has joined the National Systems Contractors Association (NSCA), an advocate for the low-voltage industry, which covers systems contractors, integrators, product manufacturer, consultants, sales representatives, architects, specifying engineers and other professionals.

"On behalf of NSCA, we are proud to welcome KanexPro as a member of our organization," said Chuck Wilson, executive director of NSCA. "NSCA is a growing not-for-profit association, and continues to provide its members with the best tools, educational opportunities, and industry research. We look forward to working with them to provide them with ways to achieve industry success."



NSCA addresses the industry's legislative issues while providing members with best practices and advice on operational excellence, financial accountability, and educating employees. KanexPro will be able to access NSCA's training, networking opportunities, and consultation services to improve sales and profitability.



"It's great to be a part of an esteemed group of individuals supporting the commercial electronic systems industry such as those involved with NSCA," said Matthew Bute, vice president of sales and marketing at KanexPro. "Through NSCA, KanexPro will benefit from training, representation, and networking within the industry. We look forward to working with NSCA and the other manufacturers and representatives involved."



Additional resources available through NSCA include an exclusive member directory, extensive library of templates and business documents, and access to discounts on business management software, insurance solutions, and licensing services.