KanexPro Appoints Matthew Bute as VP Sales and Marketing

KanexPro has hired Matthew Bute to further develop their growing portfolio of national and international accounts. Bute comes with a wealth of experience providing connectivity solutions to the audiovisual and IT markets, having spent the last two years at Altona Technologies as director of global sales, and prior at Clare Controls as director of channel sales, where Bute was instrumental in acquiring numerous large corporate accounts. In addition, Matthew served as the GM of systems integration firm Tempus in Sarasota, FL for 10 years, where he gained insight from an integrator’s perspective.

Matthew joins KanexPro as vice president of sales and marketing to continue KanexPro’s recent success providing AV and IT connectivity solutions to many of the top companies in America and EMEA.

“I am excited to start this new challenge with KanexPro and look forward to working with the team to further expand their already extensive suite of digital connectivity product and service solutions to the education, business, government, entertainment, healthcare and other markets,” Bute said. “I am fortunate to be joining such a respected company that prides itself on top-quality products and service.”



“Matthew’s wealth of experience and industry knowledge has already made him a key addition to the KanexPro team," said Kelvin Yan, President of KanexPro. "His appointment shows our commitment to being the connectivity leader in the AV industry. Our new innovations and the increasing demand from our customers led us to look for an addition to our team who will fit in with our ethos of innovation and exceptional service, and it is very fortunate that we were able to find someone of Matthew’s caliber to fulfill this role. I’m confident that Matthew will play a key role in providing and implementing high-quality connectivity solutions for our clients.”

