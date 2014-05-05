Kaltman RF-Vue RF Analyzer Now with Dell Touch Tablet and Intermod Software

The What: Kaltman Creations has upgraded its RF interference solutions product line, Invisible Waves. Starting in June, the Invisible Waves RF-VueTM touch tablet RF analyzer will ship with a Dell Latitude 10-inch tablet. Plus, for a limited time, all RF-Vue models will include the integrated RF-intermodPROTM intermodulation software at no additional charge.

The What Else: Originally introduced last year, the RF-Vue portable tablet-based RF analyzer allows the user to master and control their wireless transmitters, IEM’s, and visually navigate around RF interference, all with full-finger on-screen control. The newest integrated RFVue Dell tablet offers better and faster finger gesture control, faster sweep speeds, and larger memory and hard drive size than previously available.



The Invisible Waves RF-Vue can be found on many major tours and is used in industrial productions, in houses of worship, and in the tool boxes of many AV integrators. These customers have discovered that RF analysis around stage areas, analyzing breakout rooms, and RF management over large campuses all require being on foot, making the portability of the RF-Vue perfect.

The main features of the RF-Vue and its new Dell tablet include: the industry’s broadest frequency range of 50MHz to 2.5GHz frequency range; current, average, and peak spectral traces; Touch-to-Listen (the only analyzer to offer listen-in capability); a RF Congestion Scale to gauge the severity of local RF; customizable screen markers; and insta-save custom profiles.

The Why: “The Dell tablet/computer represents a significant improvement in technology yet with no price increase for our customers,” said Mark Kaltman, president of Kaltman Creations. “Maintaining our low price was due in-part to the initial success of the RFVue and our subsequent ability to make a large buy-in on these tablets. One of the pluses of a tablet-based RF analyzer is its portability. Compared to rack mount or bench top models, the ability to walk a venue or facility and track interference, locate RF dead spots, find best antenna positions, etc., is a real

advantage.”



The Bottom Line: The RF-Vue comes in several affordable and portable models starting at $998.