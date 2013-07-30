JVC Releases ONVIF-Supported IP-Based Cameras

JVC Professional Products Company, a division of JVC Americas, has launched its VN-H657U PTZ dome and VN-H657WPU outdoor PTZ dome IP-based security cameras are now officially listed as Profile S supporting devices by the Open Network Video Interface Forum (ONVIF).
JVC's VNH65U PTZ Dome IP-Based Security Camera
- ONVIF has been a global industry forum dedicated to integrating network security and safety devices using a global open standard since 2008. Profile S, released in 2012, makes it easier to manage interoperable features between IP-based cameras, video management systems, and other devices. Among its requirements, Profile S includes support for video, audio, and metadata streaming, plus PTZ control and relay outputs for devices that include those features.
- The VN-H657U and VN-H657WPU both feature a two Megapixel Super LoLux HD CMOS sensor for True Day/Night performance, 18x optical zoom lens, 360-degree endless PTZ function, MJPEG/H.264 High Profile dual stream, and a newly-developed Direct Drive Motor for more accurate pan/tilt operation. Three additional JVC cameras offer Profile S support as well: the VN-T16U box camera, VN-T216U mini-dome, and VN-T216VPRU outdoor (IP66) dome with IR.
- “We are proud to support ONVIF’s efforts toward building a global open standard for video security products,” said national sales and marketing manager, JVC Security Division, John Grabowski. “Our VN-H657U and VN-H657WPU dome cameras are the latest JVC models to meet Profile S specifications, so they are compatible with equipment from a variety of other companies.”