Kaltman Creations Introduces Antenna-Coverage Solution

Don’t be fooled by the size of the new CPArray antenna for wireless microphones from Kaltman Creations, warns the company. Its micro technology offers better reception than its larger paddle and beam style antenna counterparts. Due to its circular polarized pick-up pattern and multi-directional focusing ability, Kaltman Creations guarantees that these antennas will reduce interference, reduce drop outs, help improve RF signal to noise, and enhance reception of signals propagated through and around objects.



Measuring only 6.7” x 6.2” x 1.6” (it fits in your hand) and weighing in at only 1.2 lbs for each antenna, these extremely low-profile, micro antennas are perfect for intimate venues and facilities such as auditoriums, theaters, boardrooms and worship centers.

Two CPArray antennas are mounted onto a mic stand Tee-bar and with a low loss antenna combiner, which offers the unique ability to selectively cover in opposing, off-set, and multi- elevation directions. This configuration offers the unique ability to focus reception in selected areas for maximum efficiency and avoiding extraneous and interfering RF.

The IWxCPArray (model number) is passive with a 60 degree beam-width and the pattern is circular polarized in the 470MHz to 960MHz range. The antennas are painted theater black with a 50 Ohm low-loss BNC connection.

The new antennas are sold in a twin-pair configuration with the Tee mounting bar for traditional ‘Diversity’ connections for $549, or with the antenna combiner for multi-directional focusing for only $599. An optional 6” inch wall mount is available for $49.