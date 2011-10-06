David Scheirman Promoted at JBL

Harman Professional has announced the promotion of David Scheirman to the Harman Professional staff as Director, Knowledge Resources. In this position, Scheirman has responsibility for establishing and managing new training and instructional programs and activities for the company on a worldwide scale. He will report to Michael MacDonald, Vice President Sales & Marketing at Harman’s Northridge business campus.

“David’s industry experience, ideas and leadership skills will be an asset for Harman Professional as we move forward on new initiatives with global impact, especially in our emerging market regions,” noted Michael MacDonald.

Scheirman joins the Harman Professional staff from JBL after having responsibility for its tour sound market segment since 1997. Uniquely qualified to serve Harman’s growing need to integrate its training and instructional activities, Scheirman has previously participated in instructional programs for industry trade and educational organizations such as Synergetic Audio Concepts, NAMM, NSCA and ICIA.

“I’m excited about embracing these new challenges,” observed Scheirman. “We have a deep and rich talent pool of product and application specialists within the Harman Professional brands. I’m looking forward to working with them to bring new, innovative information tools to our worldwide customer base.”