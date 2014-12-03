JVC Launches BLU-Escent Laser Hybrid Projector Line

JVC Visual Systems Division will introduce its new BLU-Escent laser hybrid illumination projector technology at I/ITSEC 2014, the leading event for training and simulation, this week in Orlando, FL.

JVC Visual Systems Division will introduce its new BLU-Escent laser hybrid illumination projector technology at I/ITSEC 2014, the leading event for training and simulation, this week in Orlando, FL.

The company will display its new DLA-VS2500ZG and DLA-VS2300ZG projectors, optimized to meet the stringent requirements for simulation and visualization applications.