Crestron Tuner Card Supports Pandora

Crestron announced that its Internet Radio Tuner Card now supports Pandora.

Simply download the latest firmware update from the Crestron website to enjoy Pandora anytime, anywhere in the home.

“Pandora is one of the most popular content providers customers ask to be integrated into their Crestron systems,” said Sean Goldstein, Crestron VP of marketing. “Pandora offers a unique and personalized Internet radio experience to listeners, and we are delighted to support it. Other products offer Pandora built-in, but none offer the convenience and ease of use in updating and navigating that Crestron provides.”

Customers simply enter the name of any musical artist, song, or composer and Pandora instantly creates a "station" streaming related music. Users can save up to 99 stations and recall them on demand from a Crestron touch screen. Touch screen control lets users view the current song, artist, and album cover, and provides controls for creating or browsing stations and pausing, skipping, and bookmarking individual songs and artists.

“With the Crestron solution, you can hear a song on Pandora and glance at any touch screen or remote in the home to see what is playing,” said Jason Oster, Crestron technology manager of software development platforms. “You can add a station from your smart phone or tablet and it appears on the Crestron touch screen in real-time. Now you can do more with your Pandora anywhere you want.”