Justin Lang Joins A.C.T Lighting as Director of Marketing

A.C.T Lighting has appointed Justin Lang to Director of Marketing. Lang will work directly with Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Brian Dowd, to increase market awareness of A.C.T Lighting and its partner brands. A.C.T Lighting is currently the exclusive North American distributor for MA Lighting, Clay Paky, Robert Juliat, MDG, Wireless Solutions, and Chain Master.

Justin Lang

Lang has worked in all aspects of the lighting industry for 17 years, from sales to production design and most recently journalism. He began his professional career working in sales at Barbizon Lighting Company in Washington, DC. Lang later created the industry blog, iSquint.net, a successful technology and news website. In 2011, he was recruited by PLSN to take over as Editor.

“I am excited to join the A.C.T Lighting family and to be working with their partners,” said Lang. “They have been on the forefront of providing exceptional products and services in the North American market with truly unique product partners and a dedicated sales and support staff.”