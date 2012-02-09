Revolabs Bolsters Executive Team

Sudbury, MA--Revolabs Inc. has announced the appointment of Marc Cremer as the company’s new COO and Tim Root as its new CTO and executive vice president of new business development.

Tim Root.

In his new role, Cremer is responsible for worldwide operations including sales, marketing, technical services, and product management. Root will manage Revolabs’ new business development efforts and develop the company’s vision and strategic roadmap for future products.

Root has a long history of developing media and telepresence solutions for the video communications and security markets, and has held executive-level positions for the last thirteen years in both public and venture-backed companies. Root’s track record of innovation and business acumen has produced industry-changing products and business partnerships. He comes to Revolabs from VGo Communications (formerly North End Technologies), a developer of robotic telepresence solutions. As founder, inventor, CTO, and vice president of engineering, Root developed the company’s products and business model.

Previously, he served as president and CEO of Chester Technologies; CTO and vice president of product management for OzVision; and CTO and vice president of business development for Polycom’s Video Division. Root holds a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Northeastern University, a master’s degree in electrical engineering from the Worcester Polytechnic Institute, and a dual master’s degree in engineering and management from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology/Sloan School of Management.

Marc Cremer.

Cremer is a senior executive with more than 23 years of experience across the telecommunications and mobile broadband industries. He comes to Revolabs from Taqua, where he held the position of executive vice president of operations and general manager of wireless. Before Taqua, he served as executive vice president of operations for Tatara Systems. In this role he oversaw and coordinated all day-to-day company operations related to Tatara's SIP-based convergence server product and managed the company’s eight-month merger and acquisition process with Taqua.

Previously, Cremer held the positions of vice president of EMEA and channel sales at Airvana; vice president of sales at PCTEL, Inc.; and director of global sales for Motorola Semiconductors Products Sector. Cremer holds a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Northeastern University.

“It is an honor to welcome Tim and Marc to Revolabs,” said JP Carney, CEO of Revolabs. “Both have a wealth of experience with communications technologies and exceptional track records of success in senior-level positions. Their knowledge and experience will be instrumental to Revolabs as we continue to experience rapid growth and expand our product family.”