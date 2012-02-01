Ogilvy Chooses Magnetic 3D For Digital Lab

Magnetic 3D has announced that it has been selected by Ogilvy to represent glasses-free 3D display technology in Ogilvy’s Digital Lab in New York. After vetting various technologies, Ogilvy chose to feature a 42” Allura display with Enabl3D™ Technology in its New York location.



Ogilvy launched its Digital Labs program in 2007 as part of the agency's endeavor to discover and invest in new digital marketing solutions. The Digital Lab creates, showcases, and markets digital solutions that deliver competitive advantages. With locations in New York, Singapore, Beijing, London, and Sao Paolo, the Digital Lab network brings together cutting-edge and innovative technology from around the world.

“Magnetic 3D’s displays and 3D content are simply captivating,” said John Boese, Director of Digital Innovation at Ogilvy & Mather. “Our clients are looking for new ways to engage consumers who are increasingly tuning out traditional advertising. Glasses-free 3D provides an excellent way to grab the consumer’s attention and engage them on a deeper level. Most people have not yet experienced 3D without glasses, so there is a unique opportunity for brands to be the first to amaze consumers and own that lasting first impression.”

"Being selected by Ogilvy is truly an exciting moment for Magnetic 3D and further validates our technology as the right solution for advertising clients looking to elevate the perception of their brand and remain relevant in the quickly evolving digital environment," said Thomas Zerega, Founder and CEO of Magnetic 3D. “There are a multitude of ways to use our technology to create a 3D experience at the point of sale. Our solutions are currently enabling brands to connect with consumers and deliver double-digit sales lifts, in some instances upwards of 40%.”