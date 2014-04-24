Juice Goose P90-PRO

Juice Goose announces the new, energy saving P90-PRO Series of online UPS products that reduce operating costs for end users and project cost for integrators. The P90-PRO models feature a 0.90 power factor design that converts 90 percent of power line voltage and current into wattage. That’s 30 percent to 50 percent more real power than available from other audio industry UPS models with 0.70 or 0.60 power factor specs. P90s allow a lower cost of operation and in many cases, use of a smaller, less expensive UPS. Beyond the higher power factor, the P90-PRO eco mode is a selectable feature that allows a power bypass of the battery circuitry when line voltage is within an acceptable range. Eliminating the overhead load of the UPS increases operating efficiency of the UPS to 98 percent. When not in ECO mode, online (double conversion) circuitry provides a continuous charge on the UPS batteries while maintaining a complete barrier against any form of surge or voltage transient.