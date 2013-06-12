Stealth Acoustics' New Outdoor StingRays

As someone who works in both the residential and the commercial aspects of the AV business, I'm quite used to working with a wide variety of outdoor speakers and other fun stuff. So as I was walking the floor, I was a little surprised to see Stealth Acoustics exhibiting at InfoComm2013.

Now, we know Stealth from the resi world and have loved their invisible installed speakers for years. So imagine my surprise to not only see them here, but to see them with a tall, water-filled chamber and talking about an outdoor speaker. Of course I was a little interested and took a closer look.

Stealth has taken their highly successful LR8 invisible speaker and integrated it into the completely environmentally sealed cabinet. It can operate in all weather, even operating down to 0 degrees F. As per the usual, you can paint the cabinet to you favorite color. But more importantly, you can skin the face of the speaker with any printed design or texture you prefer, which will allow this speaker to completely disappear in to the surrounding materials or environment.