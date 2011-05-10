Premier Mounts' Designs Available in BIM

Anaheim, CA--Premier Mounts is now offering its product designs in BIM (Building Information Modeling) format, a 3D architectural design standard for generating and managing building data.

With BIM, designers and builders use an underlying database of drawing objects designed to track changes and coordinate different layers, streamlining the design process.

Offering Premier Mounts' product information in BIM allows consultants, designers, and contractors to easily access details about our popular projector mounts, flat-panel mounts, enclosures, video wall mounts, carts and stands in order to spec them into various projects.