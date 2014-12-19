JCDecaux Develops National Digital Retail Advertising Network

JCDecaux Ireland have begun the roll out of a national digital retail advertising network in St. Stephens Green Shopping Centre. A further five shopping centers have been selected for the first phase of this digital development including Frascati in Dublin, Douglas Village Cork, Eyre Square Galway, MacDonagh Junction Kilkenny and Scotch Hall Drogheda.

Pictured at St. Stephen’s Green (left to right) is Greg Devitt, Manager St. Stephen’s Green Shopping Centre; Julie Mulleady, Business Development Director, JCDecaux; Joanne Grant, Managing Director, JCDecaux; Barbara Walsh, Operations Manager, St. Stephen’s Green Shopping Centre.All of the shopping centers chosen for digital upgrade will be getting JCDecaux iVision units which have a 70” screen, ensuring that content can be delivered on a grand scale. The iVision has a modern, contemporary look and incorporates the latest LCD technology, offering clients superb picture quality.

Commenting on the launch of the new units in St. Stephen’s Green shopping centre in Dublin, Joanne Grant, Managing Director of JCDecaux Ireland said “We are excited to have started building a digital retail network across Ireland’s main cities and towns. Digital out-of-home advertising offers endless possibilities for both creativity and campaign flexibility. Careful consideration has been given to choosing the right locations for our digital retail network, providing advertisers with an opportunity to engage with consumers at key stages during the shopper journey.”

Greg Devitt, St. Stephens Green Shopping Centre Manager said “Stephens Green Shopping Centre are very pleased to be working with JCDecaux. The iVision digital units are exceptionally stylish looking and we are confident that they will enhance our customers shopping experience.”