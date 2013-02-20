JBL VTX Line Array GOOD DESIGN Award

JBL Professional’s VTX Series line array loudspeakers have won a 2012 GOOD DESIGN Award from the Chicago Athenaeum: Museum of Architecture and Design and the European Centre for Architecture Art Design and Urban Studies. Founded in 1950, GOOD DESIGN is a design awards program that covers new products designed and manufactured in North and South America, Europe, Asia and Africa.



“We are honored to have received a GOOD DESIGN award for our JBL VTX Series loudspeakers,” said Paul Bauman, Senior Manager, Tour Sound for JBL. “This award validates our efforts to create a new standard in line array technology with a series of products that exemplify the goal of ergonomic, innovative design in the service of exceptional audio performance.”

The JBL VTX Series is the company’s new flagship range of line array loudspeakers and subwoofers for tour and installed sound and incorporate JBL’s most advanced components, materials and technologies. At the heart of VTX is the D2 Dual Driver, a device developed by JBL that improves the sound and performance of high frequencies. The D2 driver operates in conjunction with additional JBL technologies to achieve fidelity, clarity, power density and musical accuracy in professional sound reinforcement applications.