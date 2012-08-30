AMX Releases Rapid Project Maker Version 1.2

AMX has released Rapid Project Maker (RPM) version 1.2.

The latest version swells the number of products supported for installations and includes more enhanced project reports.

The new version of RPM includes:

* Support for Modero X 19-inch and 20-inch Touch Panels from AMX

* Support for DXLink Transmitters and Receivers from AMX

* Support for ICSLan Device Control Boxes from AMX

* Support for Enova DVX-2150, -2155 and -3155 All-In-One Presentation Switchers from AMX

* Support for the low power mode in Enova DVX All-In-One Presentation Switchers from AMX

* Support for the Clear Connect Occupancy/Vacancy Sensor in the AMX Light Control by Lutron line

* Broader video teleconferencing configuration options, enabling devices to support dual outputs

* Enhanced project reports with the inclusion of cable diagrams

RPM speeds an installer throughout an entire project from start to finish.

“Technology in collaboration spaces can fail for many reasons, frustrating customers and wasting valuable business time,” said AMX chief technology officer, Robert Noble. “Reports say an average mid-size company wastes $1.6 million a year due to meeting room technology issues. With RPM, usability is standardized, and connectivity and equipment interoperability are simplified. When you simplify the configuration and deployment process for the installer and give users an intuitive, standardized collaboration room system you’re delivering a perfect meeting to your customers.”

The step-by-step system configuration guide in RPM was developed leveraging the more than 30 years of programming and user interface expertise of the AMX Professional Services Group. RPM not only simplifies single room deployments but also automatically adjusts to the technology/functionality selected each time a project is configured. A client’s project can even be branded with a dedicated space available for a client logo in the finished UI.

Because it is cloud-based, installers can access their projects remotely. Saving and managing a project’s files online at AMX.com reduces on-site service calls and facilitates sharing of resources within an organization. RPM even generates installation and purchasing documentation in addition to complete controller code and touch panel files to make the configuration process more convenient.