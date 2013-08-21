Altinex Brings Connectivity to General Electric Conference Table

The ability to facilitate easy connectivity to AV equipment as well as provide network and Internet access are critical concerns during the design of today’s state-of-the-art conference facilities. For their new conference room, Plainville, CT-based GE Industrial Solutions adopted a 360-degree approach with multiple video displays—and central to their AV connectivity are PNP417 Pop-N-Plug interconnect boxes and AC301-250 Dual Button Controllers from Brea, CA-headquartered Altinex.

