Global Equipment Network Enables Royal Wedding Viewing Party

Bluffdale, UT--Jarrod Esposito of Global Equipment Network created an audio solution for the viewing party of the Royal Wedding in Times Square, after being approached by the producers of the “Say Yes To The Dress” show on the TLC network.

Producers needed a means to overcome the New York City noise ordinance of no public address systems before 9:00 a.m. — with wedding festivities happening at 5:00 a.m. — and yet deliver sound effectively to all 2,000 guests.

TLC delivered the live Royal Wedding broadcast from London onto all the large LED panels in Times Square. During commercials “Say Yes To The Dress” host Randi Fenoli provided commentary about the event. This too was broadcast onto the large LED panels.

Esposito took the broadcast feed and connected it to a Listen Technologies LT-800 Stationary FM Transmitter. Using an LA-126 Antenna Kit the audio signal was transmitted to a mix of Listen LR-400 and LR-500 Portable Receivers being used by the viewing party guests to listen to the event. The production company provided 2,000 inexpensive double ear buds that the guests either kept or dispose.

“Everyone involved, including TLC, was just ecstatic with the quality of the audio and our ability to provide a solution for 2,000 guests,” Esposito said. “It was an incredible event to witness. There was something surreal about a fully captivated crowd gazing up at the giant screens in Times Square but not hearing any sound. And then, when the crowd went wild when the vows were exchanged, I knew they were hearing everything that was broadcast.”