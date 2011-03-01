Omnivex APEX Award for LAX Application

During a presentation ceremony held last Wednesday at Paris Hotel in Las Vegas, Omnivex Corporation, Microsoft Gold Certified Partner and provider of digital signage software, accepted the Gold APEX Award in the Transportation Category for their deployment at Destination Shuttle Services in Los Angeles, California. Omnivex software is used by Destination Shuttle Services to deliver location specific digital content on their shuttle buses and in surrounding hotels for customers traveling to and from LAX. David Keene, Exectutive Editor of Digital Signage Magazine, was one of the Judges for the APEX Awards.



DSS provides hotel shuttle services for over 2.5 million people annually both to and from LAX and the surrounding hotels. The company was looking for a way to effectively communicate with their customers, both onboard the shuttles and at the hotels. The deployment, one of the first of its kind, uses Omnivex Moxie and GPSLink software along with GPS coordinates to determine the most appropriate content to display based on the current location of the shuttle bus. The screen onboard the bus shows information based on the shuttle's location and whether it is carrying arriving or departing passengers. Meanwhile, large touch screens inside the hotels utilize Omnivex software to deliver interactive content and information for hotel guests, such as the estimated wait time until the next shuttle arrives at the hotel, flight departure status and advertising about local sites and attractions.

The annual DSE Apex Awards honor innovation in the development and deployment of technology in the global DOOH industry. This year's APEX Award winners were chosen by a panel of industry experts from a field of 78 entries, in 10 major digital signage categories. Chris Gibbs, President of Exponation, LLC which produces Digital Signage Expo said, "We received an extraordinary number of entries for both the Apex and Content Awards for 2011, which is not only a reflection on the continued growth of the digital signage, interactive technologies and Out-of-Home Network industry, but it is also clear that the work being done is raising the bar significantly in terms of quality and excellence. We are pleased to present the 2011 winners who have distinguished themselves in this way."

"We are thrilled to receive this recognition," said Jack Lott, CEO of Destination Shuttle Services. "The addition of the digital signage system has improved our ability to communicate important information with our customers, while also providing us with a new revenue stream through the sale of advertising space on the screens," he said following the Awards Dinner. Lott will be a featured speaker on Thursday February 24 at DSE, where he will be discussing various aspects of the deployment. Also in attendance at the Awards Dinner were representatives from Microsoft, Hyundai and iBase who all played important roles in the success of the installation at DSS.

