October 2011 AV Technology: MORE ONLINE

BIG IDEAS

Watch this video review of the iPad 2.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PR0cYV6HSLU

See what’s new in video content management systems in this video.

http://business-video.tmcnet.com/channels/video-content-management-systems/

Take the CNET Online Speed test for free.

http://reviews.cnet.com/internet-speed-test/



FEATURES

Watch this introduction of Cisco telepresence at Duke University.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rDo2b6Oq1aI

For more detail, read Jan Ozer’s “Adaptive Streaming in the Field,” an article which includes real world input from a diverse range of actual producers, from MtV to Harvard University. http://bit.ly/ozeradaptive

See Conference Technologies, Inc.’s AV integration projects.

http://www.conferencetech.com/



AV IN ACTION

Want to work for NASA's AV or engineering department? Learn more about the aerospace workforce shortage in this video.

http://vimeo.com/6969338