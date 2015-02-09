ISE Product Preview: Kramer Matrix Switcher

Kramer Electronics has released its new seamless VSM-4x4HFS Matrix Switcher/Multi-Scaler with video wall and multi-viewing modes. The company will be showcasing the product at ISE 2015 in Amsterdam as part of Kramer’s Pro AV solutions for live events.

The Kramer VSM-4x4HFS offers the fastest and cleanest switching and scaling experience in the market. Designed for presentation environments, the switcher/scaler features a 4x4 matrix switcher, as well as video wall (2x2), dual display (PIP/P&P), and quad display modes. The video wall mode comes with Bezel correction options. VSM-4x4HFS includes PixPerfect scaling, Kramer’s high-precision pixel mapping, and scaling technology.

The VSM-4x4HFS has 4 HDMI inputs and 4 scaled HDMI outputs and offers flexible control options, such as front panel buttons, IR remote control with OSD (On-Screen Display), RS-232, and a built-in Web browser.