ISE 2018 News: Atlona Prepares Launch of Next-Generation Wired and Networked Amplifiers

Atlona is set to unveil its next generation of compact, affordable, and energy-efficient amplifiers in the Atlona stand (5-U80) at the ISE 2018 show, being held February 6-9 at the RAI Amsterdam Convention Centre.

Available in three models, the new Gain Series of ENERGY STAR qualified power amplifiers provide custom installers and commercial AV integrators with flexible options for speaker amplification. All three models – the Gain 60 (AT-GAIN-60), Gain 120 (AT-GAIN-120) and Gain 120NET (AT-GAIN-120NET) – offer low- and high-impedance outputs, RS-232 and Ethernet control, front panel metering, and convection cooling. The availability of dual-impedance operation is significant as integrators and designers can manage a simplified inventory, or quickly specify the proper amplifier optimized for either program speakers or distributed speaker systems.

Based upon the application, each amplifier offers specialized functions. The Gain 120 Net features an AES67 and Dante dual-channel audio bridge for accepting two channels over a network from a Dante or AES67-equipped DSP, as well as Atlona OmniStream AV encoders. The Gain 60 is ideal for certain municipal jurisdictions where high-impedance systems are limited to 24 volts. The compact Gain 60 is also UL 2043-rated for placement into plenum spaces.

Each amplifier offers both low- and high-impedance operation. The Gain 60 offers two channels of 30 watts into 4 or 8 ohms, as well as 60 watts (mono) at 24, 70, or 100 volts. Both Gain 120 models offer 60 watts into 4 or 8 ohms and 120 watts (mono) at 70 or 100 volts. Output modes are easily selected via back panel switch.