Kramer and NewBay Offer InfoComm AV Roadshow & Roundtable

InfoComm has joined with NewBay Media, producer of the Rental & Staging Roadshow, to produce a joint event at the Metropolitan Pavilion on July 25, 2012.

Kramer is sponsoring all of InfoComm’s Regional Roundtables for 2012. InfoComm wants to know what challenges you’re facing in the AV industry today and how they can help.

Join Kramer and other InfoComm members for a roundtable discussion and networking opportunity at this one day roadshow. Get advice from industry experts, share your ideas, and network with your peers.

July 25, 2012 – New York, NY - Schedule:

• 10:00pm - 11:00am Registration

• 11:00am - 11:15am Break

• 11:15am - 12:15am R&S Business Keynote: Tom Stimson (1 Renewal Unit)

or Exclusive Manufacturer Training (.5 Renewal Unit)

• 12:15pm - 12:30pm Break

• 12:30pm - 2:00pm Lunch & Exhibitor Showcase

• 2:00pm - 3:00pm Open Remarks & Guest Presentation

Integrator – Consultant Panel

Moderated by Duffy Wilbert, CTS, CAE, senior vice president of Member Services, InfoComm International (1 Renewal Unit)

or Exclusive Manufacturer Training (.5 Renewal Units)

Val Loh, associate partner/operation manager, Syska Hennessy Group, Inc.

Glenn Polly, president/founder, VideoSonic

Felix Robinson, vice president, Strategic Accounts, AVI-SPL

• 3:00pm - 3:15pm Break

• 3:15pm - 4:30pm InfoComm Roundtable Discussion or Exclusive Manufacturer Training (.5 Renewal Unit)

• 4:30pm - 6:00pm Networking Reception/Exhibitor Showcase

This program is free for InfoComm Members, $25.00 for non-members. For questions or to register, please email Keith Myers at kmyers@infocomm.org or call (703) 279-2164.