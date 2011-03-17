Video Applications Inc. at Trevor Live

Tustin, CA (March 9, 2011) – For the third year in a row, Video Applications Inc. (VAI) has worked Trevor LIVE, the annual event of The Trevor Project, a national organization focused on crisis intervention and suicide prevention efforts among LGBTQ youth. Held at the Hollywood Palladium, the show honored Kathy Griffin and featured guest performances by Sarah Silverman, Wayne Brady, Neil Patrick Harris and Queen Latifah. The special guest producing director was Adam Shankman.

According to Jenifer Ortiz with The Trevor Project, “Budgetary concerns required us to focus on the necessary increased AV and technical components of the show. VAI was hired to handle all the audio and video technical production.”

VAI providedsix Christie HD10K projectors for three separate, big screens switched via a Folsom Encore System and VAI’s custom HDSDI broadcast switching package. The screens were switched independently and displayed IMAG, graphics and video roll-ins. A program cut of the show as well as camera ISO’s were recorded for The Trevor Project to repurpose later.

The company furnished three Hitachi Z4000 digital cameras with Canon lenses and a VAI Digital MediaHUB II for digital video playback for all video sources. Extensive monitoring included numerous plasmas in the balconies, wings, and backstage areas as well as two VIP tents in the parking lot.

VAI audio engineer Ken Newman mixed the show, and they miked the talent with 26 Shure UHF wireless mic kits.

For more information: www.scharffweisberg.com or www.videoapps.com.