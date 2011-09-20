Matrox Launches MC-100 Mini Converter

Matrox Video Products Group has announced the Matrox MC-100, a dual SDI to HDMI mini converter that supports a wide range of display resolutions through 3G, Dual Link, HD, and SD-SDI.

Priced at $495, this single portable unit can be used as an HD-SDI switcher, a distribution amplifier, a multiplexer, and a 3D processing unit.

“Broadcast engineers and AV professionals have diverse needs when it comes to managing SDI signals within their environments — for monitoring, distributing, switching, multiplexing, and converging 3D,” said Alberto Cieri, senior director of sales and marketing at Matrox. “Until now, they have been forced to purchase different devices to perform these tasks. The new Matrox MC-100 solves all these challenges in one inexpensive, easy-to-use device. It should be in every video professional’s toolbox.”

Matrox MC-100 will be demonstrated at IBC2011 on stand 7.B29.

Key features of Matrox MC-100

• Two SDI inputs and two SDI outputs for 3G, Dual Link, HD, and SD

• HDMI output for monitoring

• On-screen display controlled by easily accessible hardware buttons for straightforward configuration on HDMI and/or SDI monitors

• Multiformat SDI signal distribution

• SDI signal amplification — 300 meters in SD, 100 meters in HD, 70 meters in 3G

• Glitch-free switching between two HD-SDI feeds

• Loss-of-signal switching in case of invalid or lost input signal

• Multiplexing of two HD-SDI video signals into a single 3G-SDI feed

• Realtime 3D processing including Horizontal Image Translation (HIT) and vertical offset adjustments

• Industry-standard 3D analysis modes — Anaglyph, Difference, 50/50

• Comprehensive 3D output format support — Side-by-Side, Over/Under, Frame Packing (HDMI 1.4a)

• Video time-base corrector and frame synchronizer for 3D workflows

• 16 channels of embedded audio on SDI

• 8 channels of embedded audio on HDMI, selectable between the first and second set of four pairs

• Synchronization of both SDI inputs

• Convenient programmable dip switches for user-defined presets

• Power cord with locking connector

• Three-year hardware warranty and complimentary telephone support