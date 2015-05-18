Investec Invests in Digital Signage

Investec is an international specialist bank and asset manager that provides financial products and services to a niche client base in three principal markets - the United Kingdom, South Africa and Australia, in addition to certain other countries.

The six panel digital signage display in Investec's Dublin office.

Investec in Dublin wanted to enhance its reception area and selected a 4K Video wall driven by a ONELAN 4K digital signage player to achieve this. Playing a mixture of full 3840 pixels wide by 1440 pixel high bespoke animated content across all six screens to create full brand impact, the bespoke content includes live TV, live market data and promotional HD brand videos. With the ONELAN 4K player Investec was able to seamlessly switch from full wall content to a mixture of content types across multiple screens.

In order to implement the video wall, Emotion Media, a ONELAN Accredited Content Partner, worked with Digicom who provided the video hardware and carried out the installation.

Emotion Media created and manipulated all the content for this exciting project. It used a ONELAN 4K player with a HD capture port to stream live market data from a house pc. It was also able to display live Sky news in full HD quality using a YouTube link with a string of code to force full HD and auto play.

Emotion Media created bespoke animations of Investec’s brand videos. Existing low resolution content was enhanced to create versions with the correct resolution needed for the 4K video players.

Alternative layout options were also created to include live social media feeds and RSS news feeds while the promotional videos and market data were on display. Investec staff also has the ability to display welcome screen messages very easily and schedule them for special events and visitors. ONELAN develops network appliances for standalone and end-to-end Digital Signage network solutions. The Net-Top-Box (NTB) is a multimedia, multi-zoned solution capable of Touch Interactivity. With a browser based user interface, the system is fully multi-lingual and capable of displaying both stored media and live media e.g RSS feeds, web pages and broadcast TV or locally streamed video. Further members of the product family cater for Enterprise network management and integration with external data sources.