Partnership to Promote 3D Technology Across Europe

Deployers of digital signage in Europe will now be able to use Magnetic 3D’s glasses-free auto-stereoscopic 3D display technology following a distribution deal with Avnet Embedded.

The deal covers the complete range of Magnetic 3D’s Enabl3DT products, including displays, software and creative services.

The Allura Finished Product Series with Enabl3DT comprises 22-to-57-inch options, developed for out-of-home signage. The Emersa Presentation Series with Enabl3DT comes in 22-to-42-inch versions, and the Emersa 3D + Touch Series is an Enabl3DT 22-inch screen with integrated touch.

“Glasses-free 3D opens up vast new application areas and opportunities for digital signage,” said Avnet Embedded director Mats Sjöbrand. “Magnetic 3D’s technology presents exciting opportunities for our customers, who are solution developers and resellers, to deliver extra value and novel products into sectors such as commercial advertising, promotion and public signage.”

Tom Zerega, CEO and co-founder of Magnetic 3D, added: “3D will be a driver for major innovations in digital signage, and our Enabl3D technology has been shown to outperform competing solutions. Our new partnership with Avnet Embedded, benefiting from technical support, customer facilities and Avnet’s synergistic product lines, will increase access to our technology throughout Europe and deliver significant sales growth for both companies.”