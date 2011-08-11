DPAA Offers Webinar on Selling to Media Strategists

The DPAA Strategic Media Planning Committee has announced an upcoming webinar, "Selling to Media Strategists and Buyers: How to Engage Them in Digital Place-based Conversation," in cooperation with the Digital Signage Federation.

The presentation is a result of the work done by the DPAA’s Strategic Media Planning Committee and will be presented by its chairwoman, Jennifer Bolt, who also co-chairs the DSF’s Membership Committee. The presentation is geared to network sales forces, and is intended to help them understand the perspective of Media Planners and how best to call on them.

DPAA and DSF members are invited to attend this presentation August 17 at 2 p.m. Eastern. You must register to attend by following this link: REGISTER

DPAA’s Strategic Media Planning Committee’s mission is to enable Strategic Planners and DPAA members to most effectively and efficiently conduct business. As such the committee has been working to identify the key questions strategic planners want answered from media providers and outline the expectations that strategic planners have of sellers in terms of preparation for sales calls and development of programs. Committee members include chairwoman: Jennifer Bolt/rVue, Jack Sullivan/Starcom, David Dietze/Captivate, Tracey Blaine/OMA, Tracey Lipton/OMA, Scott Lyon/Captivate, Peter Bowen/SeeSaw Networks, Jim Spaeth/Sequent Partners, Christina Radigan/OMG, Sean Smith/DraftFCB, Paul Lindstrom/Nielsen, and Bill Ketcham/Adspace.

The DPAA and DSF are cooperating on this webinar as part of the DSF’s monthly educational series. Through its Education Committee the DSF is dedicated to creating and disseminating an educational program that will result in member companies operating more professionally, productively, profitably and responsibly.

About Jennifer Bolt:

As SVP, chief strategy officer at rVue Jennifer Bolt brings 22 years of media strategy experience to the Strategic Media Planning Committee. In her most recent role as executive director, engagement planning and innovation at TracyLocke, Bolt led her team in client strategy across traditional, non-traditional and emerging media. She was also the champion of the agency’s initiative which evaluated and recommended new technologies and digital media platforms for marketplace viability and partnerships. Some of Bolt’s clients included 7-Eleven, American Airlines, Coors Brewing Company, Harrah’s Entertainment, JCPenney, Polaris, Pepsi, Tabasco, Victory Motorcycles, and Yum! Brands. Her extensive retail and CPG experience includes consultation on digital signage networks. As a thought leader in the industry, Bolt serves on advisory boards for the DSE and DPAA. She also serves on the board of directors for DSF.