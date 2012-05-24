PRI Courses at DSE Europe

Platt Retail Institute is presenting one panel and four courses as part of the Open Forum program at Digital Signage Expo Europe. The conference occurs on June 12-13 at Die Station in Berlin, Germany, during Digital Signage Expo Europe 2012.

The sessions will be presented by PRI Director and Research Fellow Steven Keith Platt and other digital signage industry experts. The sessions include:

EU Outlook - A panel discussion on the current and future state of digital signage in Europe.

Denis Gaumondie, Digital Media Village (France)

Joan Clotet, Digital Screens (Spain)

Bogdan Karpovie, Gluk Media (Lithuania)

Remco Versteeg, Zero Creative (Netherlands)

Hugh Coghill-Smith, Onelan (UK)

Florian Rotberg, Invidis (Germany)



Digital Signage Applications in Hypermarkets - Cyril Michel, Directeur General, Mirane (France).



The Connected Store - Sam Bellamy, EU Region-Channel Sales Manager, Intel (UK).

Digital Signage Deployments in Retail - Chris Aubrey, Director of Commercial Experience, Adidas (Germany).

Managing In-Store Mobile Integration - Steven Keith Platt, Director and Research Fellow, Platt Retail Institute (U.S.).

Several other courses are part of the Expo program including the App Tec Workshop on June 12 and the Usability Workshop on June 13. Click here for more details on the Expo.

The Open Forum runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 12. The June 13 session will take place from 12:30 to 1 p.m.

Register to attend Digital Signage Expo Europe 2012.