Intelligent Lighting Creations Chooses Elation's Volt Q5

Intelligent Lighting Creations has invested in Elation Professional’s Volt Q5 uplight, flexible RGBW LED wash light that runs on a rechargeable lithium-ion battery.



Intelligent Lighting Creation's Steven Burdsal prepares the lighting. ILC has used the Volt Q5 uplight in over 40 productions

“Several of our productions occur in older venues with very few power receptacles and outdoors where there is no power run out to the grass,” said Scott Falbe, founder and CEO of Intelligent Lighting Creations. “This product gives our clients a level of flexibility that was not possible in the past. In addition, the costs are reduced since personnel do not need to be hired to run cables from other locations to the fixtures. They can roll the powered cases to a convenient receptacle for recharging.”

An all-weather IP65 housing and built-in battery that lasts up to 12 hours between charges allows the Volt Q5 to be placed wherever uplighting is needed - indoors or out. The unit houses five 15W RGBW LEDs for color mixing capability. Snap-on diffusion filters can be used to soften and spread the light and color temperature can be variably adjusted from 2,700K - 7,200K. It also has a self-charging road case that holds six Volt Q5 units.

Another version of the fixture, the Volt Q3 with three LEDs, is also available but ILC chose the Volt Q5 because their clients prefer the higher output the Q5 provides and will dim them down if necessary.

“Stocking fewer fixture types makes organization and accounting more streamlined and efficient,” Falbe said.

The Volt Q5 does not require any power cords and is equipped with a wireless DMX receiver that frees them from the limitations of DMX cables.

“The primary feature for us is that it is completely wireless,” Falbe said. “Beyond that we needed an IP65 rated fixture that is durable and from a reputable manufacturer that will be in business for a long time. It is important that we can receive parts for repair in a timely fashion and Elation does not require that we send fixtures abroad for warranty issues and, therefore, are returned relatively quickly. Also, charging the fixtures is simple and convenient and the battery lasts an appropriate amount of time for a rehearsal and performance.”

ILC have already had their Volt Q5 uplights out on over 40 productions since acquiring them, including exterior projects to light buildings or scenic elements where power or data is not available.