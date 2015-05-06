Intel Whitepaper: Personalize Retail with Secure Interactivity

Retailers around the globe are discovering the value of personalized retail experiences. By using the latest technology to engage with their customers, retailers can create customized experiences that build foot traffic and help close sales. In addition, these technologies deliver security upgrades that build consumer confidence and help stores avoid costly data breaches.

The Personalize Retail with Secure Interactivity white paper reviews three technologies reshaping the retail landscape: Ultra HD 4K interactive experiences created by the 5th generation Intel Core processor family; mobile point of sale (MPOS) tablets powered by Intel Atom processors; and security with Intel Data Protection Technology for Transactions (Intel DPTT). The review explains how each of these technologies work, and consider how these technologies can be used together to create a seamless, personalized retail experience.

The white paper review can be found by clicking here.