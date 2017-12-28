Institution: University of San Diego

Post date: 11/27/2017

Location: San Diego, CA



Job Summary:

Under general direction of the Director of Online Education, and with the Senior Instructional Technologist as the work leader, the Instructional Technologist is responsible for online course building efforts within the Division of Professional and Continuing Education. Includes constructing courses in the Learning Management System (LMS), and for developing and producing any custom infographics, animations, interactions, simulations, videos, or podcasts. Also includes website development, producing communications and instructional materials using the web, audio, video, and other electronic media, which may involve writing, editing, designing, production and/or programming. Uses skills as a seasoned, experienced electronic communications professional to produce design and layout for a variety of web site applications, including non-routine and moderately complex web sites, specifically course sites within online learning management systems. Demonstrates a full understanding of industry practices and campus policies and procedures. Demonstrates good judgment in selecting methods, technologies and techniques for constructing online courses. Receives general instructions and guidance in an open and collegial manner and exercises good judgment in selecting methods and techniques for course, program and instructional improvement. Fully knowledgeable in online learning strategies, technologies, and program development. Collaborates with USD Information Technology Services staff for learning management system access, network access, and technology use policy.



Read Full Job Listing