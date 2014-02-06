Crestron Demos End-to-End 4K Matrix Switching and Large-Scale Distribution Solution

At Integrated Systems Europe 2014 in Amsterdam, Crestron has demonstrated its complete range of 4K DigitalMedia switching and video distribution devices.



“4K displays are quickly establishing a strong foothold in both professional and consumer markets. However, up until now, video distribution technology was not available to transmit 4K content throughout a home or business, to multiple rooms, or over long distances,” said Justin Kennington, technology manager for DigitalMedia. “When it comes to emerging video distribution technology in the digital arena, once again, Crestron is taking the lead, this time with the first complete 4K solution.”

Visitors to the Crestron stand will see live 4K switching from an array of sources to a variety of Crestron 4K Certified displays, using the following new products:

DMC-4K-HD Input Card and DMB-4K-I-HD Input Blade

The DMC-4K-HD input card enables 4K HDMI input to 8X8, 16X16, and 32X32 DM switchers, and the DMB-4K-I-HD input blade enables 4K HDMI input to 64X64 and 128X128 DM switchers.

Type 8 Output Cards and DMB-4K-O-C Output Blade

Type 8 Output Cards enable 4K DM output from 8X8, 16X16, and 32X32 DM switchers. The DMB-4K-O-C output blade enables 4K DM output from 64X64 and 128X128 DM switchers. The output can be connected to a DM receiver or directly to any HDBaseT compliant device.

DM-RMC-4K-100-C Receiver & Room Controller

The DM-RMC-4K-100-C provides a simple one-box interface for a single 4K display device as part of a complete DM system. In addition to lossless audio and 4K video, the DM-RMC-4K-100-C provides Ethernet, RS-232, and IR control ports. Its compact low-profile design enables discreet installation behind a flat panel display or above a ceiling mounted projector.