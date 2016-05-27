Innovasic and Intrepid Control Systems join AVnu Alliance

AVnu Alliance recently welcomed Innovasic and Intrepid Control Systems to the organization as an expansion of both the industrial and automotive market segments.

Albuquerque, NM-based Innovasic is a supplier of silicon and software solutions in the industrial automation, transportation, instrumentation, automotive, and medical industries. Innovasic also supplies extended-life processors, peripherals, ASICs, and mixed-signal devices for embedded communication and control.

“Innovasic has a rich history with communication protocols, especially with respect to embedding protocols into real-time solutions”, said CTO Jordon Woods. “We are excited about joining AVnu Alliance and contributing to the success of Ethernet and Time Sensitive Networks.”

Based in Detroit, Michigan, Intrepid Control Systems is a supplier of testing, logging, and simulation tools for vehicle networks. The company specializes in high-tech software and electronics engineering, with a focus on automated PC-based measurement and control.

"Intrepid Control Systems is excited to join the AVnu Alliance as we expand the Automotive Ethernet capabilities within our vehicle network tools, including Vehicle Spy software and the RAD-Galaxy multi active tap,” says VP of business development Colt Correa. “We are especially looking forward to working within AVnu Alliance on the most advanced Ethernet time-sensitive networking features, such as frame preemption."

“We are happy and excited to have these two companies join a growing community of experts in industrial and automotive time sensitive networking. Intrepid Control Systems brings extensive experience with in-vehicle networks along with Innovasic, who also has expertise in industrial control systems. We look forward to the knowledge and support they can bring to the alliance,” said Gary Stuebing, AVnu Alliance president.