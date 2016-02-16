Infocus Names Brady O. Bruce Chief Marketing Officer

InFocus expanded its executive team last week by naming Brady O. Bruce as chief marketing officer. Bruce, previously vice president of marketing and strategic alliances for Jupiter Systems, which InFocus acquired in October, 2015, will have global responsibility for InFocus corporate communications, marketing programs, branding, product marketing, messaging, and channel marketing.

“InFocus is evolving into a global force that transforms the way people connect,” said InFocus CEO Mark Housley. “We are assembling an accomplished team to accelerate these efforts, and I can think of no better person than Brady to lead our global marketing. He is an industry-recognized executive with deep international experience, along with direct and long-term experience in unified communication and collaboration (UCC) market development, branding and technology - most recently through his successful tenure at Jupiter Systems. I am very pleased to have him onboard to lead our marketing team as we grow and redefine our brand.”

InFocus has embarked on an ambitious growth trajectory beginning with Housley’s appointment as CEO in October 2015. The company is expanding its product range with recently announced and forthcoming company acquisitions. The company’s focus is shifting to emphasize emerging markets such as India, China, Taiwan, Indonesia, and Eastern Europe.

While at Jupiter Systems, Bruce developed and launched Canvas, Jupiter’s collaborative visualization suite for the enterprise. Prior to Jupiter, Bruce held leadership positions in UCC, mobile and media technology companies including Promptu, PRISMIQ, NightFire Software, Radius, and VTEL Corp. He holds a Master’s degree in Economics from the University of Texas, Austin.

“Visual communications and connectivity enabled by the very best technology have been my professional passion,” said Bruce. “InFocus is working to fundamentally change and improve the way businesses, schools, and public institutions connect and create value. Bringing these solutions to InFocus’ global enterprise, SMB, education, and government markets in a powerful, approachable way is truly exciting. We are well on our way to making our customers more successful and powerful—and, we hope, surprising and delighting them in the process.”