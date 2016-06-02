InFocus Adds Jupiter Catalyst Display Processor

InFocus has unveiled the Jupiter Catalyst 4K, an addition to InFocus’ line of display wall processors. The Jupiter Catalyst 4K delivers ultra HD 4K resolution to every display on a video wall, offering exceptional performance within a space-efficient solution. Catalyst 4K will debut at InfoComm 2016 in Las Vegas at the InFocus booth N1417.

The InFocus Jupiter Catalyst 4K processor delivers bandwidth reaching 336 Gbps providing Ultra HD 4K resolution and high frame rates. Native 4K input and output decoding in addition to support for standard HD sources enables advanced visualization of multiple simultaneous, high-quality data and video feeds.

Space efficient yet scalable with support for up to four extension chassis, Catalyst 4K is intended for display wall projects of any size—from control rooms to smaller conference rooms and executive office applications. It supports up to 28 4K sources, up to 56 HD sources and up to 12 4K displays, which can showcase up to 48 HD sources.

InFocus Jupiter Catalyst 4K is available immediately, and the first products equipped with capacitive touch will ship in June and July of 2016.