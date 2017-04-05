InfoComm's TIDE Conference to Feature Leaders From Hamilton, NASA and More

Tony Award-nominated Sound Designer Nevin Steinberg has created exceptional experiences for audiences of Hamilton, Avenue Q and Monty Python's Spamalot. On June 13, he will join a lineup of influential storytellers for InfoComm International's inaugural TIDE conference (Technology. Innovation. Design. Experience.), to be held one day prior to the InfoComm 2017 exposition in Orlando, Florida.



"Sound design is really about storytelling and attention to detail," said Steinberg. "Our ears connect directly to emotional centers, mood centers, and even centers of peace and quiet. It's a big part of my job to manage an audience's expectations and help communicate the way a story gets told through this sensitive human network in the theater. Continuing to exploit advances in audio technology and synchronization while maintaining a direct connection between performers and patrons - that keeps me challenged and excited."

TIDE is a thought-leadership event for examining the strategic impact of audiovisual technology. Created for design professionals and enterprise technology customers, as well as AV service providers, the first-ever TIDE conference will explore the role AV plays in crafting stories and how the AV industry can harness the power of storytelling to meet business objectives.

Keynote speakers include Matthew Luhn, one of the original story creators at Pixar Animation Studios, and virtual-reality pioneer Nonny de la Peña, considered "The Godmother of Virtual Reality" by Engadget and The Guardian.

TIDE's breakout sessions and panel discussions will show attendees how storytelling can help build brands, and how AV professionals stand ready to be creative partners in the process.

"TIDE promises to deliver its attendees a fresh perspective and challenge them to approach their AV work in new and unexpected ways," said Gabe Kean, Founder and Creative Director of Belle & Wissell Co. and a TIDE presenter. Kean's company has led experience design for the Harley-Davidson Museum, San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, Smithsonian Institution, SXSW and many more.

The current lineup of TIDE presenters includes:

Jake Barton, Founder and CEO of Local Projects and Creative Director for interactive exhibits at the 9/11 Memorial Museum, Cleveland Museum of Art and more

Jason Crusan, Director of Advanced Exploration Systems at NASA

Healey Cypher, CEO and Co-Founder of Oak Labs

Nonny de la Peña, CEO of Emblematic Group and Virtual Reality Pioneer

Cedric Gamelin, Senior Director of Emblematic Group

Eric Grossman, Chief Operating Officer of TAIT

Gabe Kean, Founder and Creative Director of Belle & Wissell, Co.

Matthew Luhn, Pixar Animation Studios

Jens Oliver Mayer, Senior Vice President and Managing Director, Germany, for Jack Morton Worldwide

Barry Ross Rinehart, Creative Executive Director of MIG

Alexandre Simionescu, Co-Founder and Creative Director of Float4

Robert Smith, Director of Classroom Innovation at Stanford University

Nevin Steinberg, Sound Designer for Hamilton

Jonathan Yomayuza, VR Technical Director of Emblematic Group

Session topics will offer a variety of perspectives for creative professionals. In addition to his keynote, "Storytelling for Business," Matthew Luhn, whose story credits include Toy Story, Toy Story 2, Toy Story 3, Monsters Inc., Monsters University, Finding Nemo, UP, Cars, and Ratatouille, will lead a workshop session titled "Crafting the Story of Your Business."

Jake Barton's Local Projects was cited by Fast Company as a leader in innovative design, and his moving TED Talk "The Museum of You" gave a first glimpse into the 9/11 Memorial Museum. At TIDE, Barton will give a plenary talk "The Intersection of Space and Storytelling" and participate in the panel session "How Spaces Tell Stories: Interactivity and Engagement."

Healey Cypher, whose firm develops interactive retail experiences, will lead the plenary talk "The Future of Retail Technology." Barry Ross Rinehart, whose clients include the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Discovery Communications, Disney and eBay, will lead the talk "Narrative Neuroscience: Crafting the Unforgettable."

Eric Grossman, who holds an MBA from Harvard University and whose company creates set designs and "brand activations" for such clients as Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Justin Timberlake, U2, Snapchat, and the Oscars, will participate in a pair of panels, "How Stories Are Used in Business: Case Studies From Retail, Sports, Live Events, and Beyond" and "Storytelling ROI: Technology Case Study Panel."

Nevin Steinberg and Alexandre Simionescu, whose Float4 has created interactive installations for Cirque du Soleil, NBA Digital and Beats by Dre, will participate in a panel discussion "AV Content Creators: Co-Authoring Partnerships."

"The response we've gotten from visionary storytellers who want to be part of TIDE has been incredible," said Rachel Bradshaw, Director of Expositions Content for InfoComm International. "We're proud to be bringing a fresh look at audiovisual experiences to the InfoComm show, reflecting the many exciting ways our industry continues to evolve."

The TIDE conference takes place Tuesday, June 13, 2017, at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Orlando, right across the street from the Orange County Convention Center. At the conclusion of the TIDE program, interested attendees will be shuttled to the InfoComm 2017 Opening Reception at Mango's Tropical Café on International Drive. Attendees register for TIDE when they register for InfoComm 2017.