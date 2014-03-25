SYMCO Showcase Features SCN IT User Panel Discussions

This week SYMCO launches its 2014 Regional Technology Showcase program with the first event in Fairfax, VA. A little bit of snow in the DC area didn't keep area integrators and consultants away from the technology exhibits, a full education and training program, networking breakfasts and lunches, and of course the fabulous new SCN Technology User Panel Discussion followed by the InfoComm Cocktail Reception.

If you’re closer to Philadelphia this Thursday, March 27, come on over to the King of Prussia event. The SYMCO Regional Technology Showcase is open to all integrators, VARs, consultants and technology users.



Panelists for the SCN Technology User Panel, taking place from 3.30 p.m. to 5.30 p.m. on both Tuesday and Thursday this week, include top-level IT decision makers from major players in corporate, education, government, and healthcare spaces. They’ll reveal observations and insights about the product and service solutionsthat they are using today, and those that they are planning for in the future. We’ll also discuss what’s important to CIOs and CTOs in a partnership, and how you better align yourself as a future partner with them.

Here’s who we’ve got on the panelist lineup for each event:

Case Murphy

Senior Manager AV & Conferencing Solutions

AOL

Murphy has responsibilities globally in over 15 countries and with more than 40 brands, including The Huffington Post, Makers, adap.tv, and AOL. He came to AOL via Time Warner to develop its unified communications platform and has been with the company for over 15 years.

Henry Kaylor

Director of IT

Arrowpoint Corporation

Kaylor is Strategic Information Technology Planner for the Facilities Management Office and Senior IT Manager for the Installation chief of Staff Office, responsible for Strategic Information Technology planning for Arlington Hall Station focusing on Facilities projects for supporting Army National Guard Chief of Staff Office. He is responsible for Information Technology architecture development of “New Construction” programs that support Army National Guard’s Enterprise Management Initiatives, Architecture Engineering Development program, as well as BRAC initiatives supporting IT policy development requirements. His responsibilities include the synchronization of the various National Guard Bureau Joint Staff functional information technology programs and systems, related to the implementation of $100 million dollar BRAC project.

Stanley Hankin

Director of Media

U.S. Department of Labor

Hankin directs a team of video and graphic producers who create all of the media products related to every aspect of the workplace.

Robert Pelletier

Chief Engineer

University of Maryland Distance Education Technology & Services

Pelletier is responsible for operations and maintenance of U of MD’s facilities’ AV Systems, with shared responsibilities for its IT systems. He is also responsible for ensuring that system design remains current and evolves to meet the changing needs and expectations of our customers.

Marko Jarymovych

IT Technical Director, Public Technology

The Wharton School

For more than 12 years, Jarymovych’s primary role is deploying classroom technology and instructional services for the Philadelphia and San Francisco campus’ of the Wharton School. He is involved in strategic planning, system design, and execution of technology related projects.

Andy Farella

Director of Health Systems, Business Applications

Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia

Farella has more than 20 years of progressive IT leadership experience across infrastructure and application domains in global environments. He leads teams focused on implementation and support of applications enabling the hospital’s web presence (Intranet and Internet), finance, administrative functions as well as patient scheduling, registration and billing. Farella is a member of CHOP’s IS Executive Committee and leads in the development of strategic plans and implementations in the areas of Enterprise Content Management, Enterprise Collaboration, Customer Relationship Management, and Health Information Exchange. He also serves on the board of directors of Delaware Valley HIMSS, the local charter of the healthcare IT industry society.

Dan Silverman

Senior AV Consultant

Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia

For the past 10-plus years, Silverman’s responsibility has been managing the technology used to ensure The Bank is getting the best technology for its business needs. He also handles the events at the conference center, maintenance of the exhibits, and video production of both events and media releases for The Bank.