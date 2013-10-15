Sam Malik Joins Ask Proxima

ASK Proxima, Inc., has appointed Sam L. Malik to the position of Vice President and General Manger of Sales and Marketing.

ASK Proxima, Inc. is a new USA sales and distribution subsidiary of Shenzhen ACTO Digital Video Technology Co., Ltd., specializing in research, development and manufacturing of digital video technology.

Malik is a long-time California resident who is based at ASK Proxima, Inc.’s headquarters located in Torrance, California. Malik will serve as the day-to-day general manager, drawing upon over seventeen years of executive experience in the presentation industry. Most recently Malik was VP for Premier Mounts. Prior to that, he spent three years with SANYO as VP-GM for the Projector Display division. Previous to Sanyo, Malik had a fourteen-year career as Director of National Sales and Marketing for Toshiba America, where he oversaw the launch of his business unit and developed multiple distribution channels in North and South America.

Says Malik, "I am grateful for the opportunity to assume this key role with ASK Proxima Inc.’s management team". With the ability to be involved in all aspects of launching this great brand name, I look forward to meeting the goal of growing and establishing ASK Proxima Inc, as the technology leader in the presentation industry, and continuing our sales growth in the consumer, commercial and Pro AV channels."

According to Mr. Hiroyuki Taira, Executive Vice President of ASK Proxima, Inc., "We are very pleased to announce the addition of Sam Malik to Vice President of ASK Proxima Inc, and his new role as General Manager. His energy, depth of experience and comprehensive background in presentation technology make him well suited for this new position and responsibilities. We will rely on his leadership skills to provide the direction needed to effectively grow our organization."