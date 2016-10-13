InfoComm Welcomes its 50th APEx Company

InfoComm International welcomes the 50th AV Provider of Excellence (APEx) company, Integrated Audio Systems (IAS) of Peoria, IL.

InfoComm's APEx program was created to recognize AV integration companies and design consulting firms that set high standards for employee training and certification and meet their clients' needs by delivering exceptional solutions. To receive APEx recognition, a company must demonstrate a high level of service quality and technical capability by building a team of Certified Technology Specialists (CTS), adhere to InfoComm standards, and prove ongoing customer satisfaction.

"As the association representing the professional AV industry, it's InfoComm's responsibility to ensure our industry continues to advance,” said Betsy Jaffe, senior vice president of member services, InfoComm International. “That's done by recognizing companies that invest in rigorous industry training, personnel certification, and standard processes. The APEx program was created to distinguish AV integration companies that are championing industry quality through professionalism and customer service. Congratulations to Integrated Audio Systems for joining this elite group."

Jeremy Caldera, CTS-D, CTS-I, IAS vice president of technology and operations, led the initiative for IAS to gain APEx designation. Caldera has been a supporter of the program from the beginning, having been instrumental in achieving the first InfoComm APEx designation for his previous employer, Zdi Inc.

"I'm excited to see so many companies embracing the APEx program," Caldera said. "Along with all of our employees at IAS, I feel that providing a quality product and service to our clients is priority one, so we are honored to be the 50th APEx company."

"This designation sets us apart from our competition and shows that we hold ourselves to a higher degree of competence," said David Miller, vice president of finance and sales at IAS. "Implementing standards, certification, and training reflects the company's investment in its employees and its dedication to clients. APEx is the badge that shows a company's commitment to those ideals."

Before IAS pursued the APEx designation, the company didn't have any CTS holders on staff. Today, almost half the company is CTS-accredited.

"The staff was very receptive to the CTS program. Being able to put that certification after their names helps to set them apart from other individuals in the industry," said Caldera. "They know it identifies them as among the best in the industry. "

IAS was founded in 1993 to serve a variety of markets in professional AV, with specialization in the customized wireless tour guide market. The company provides sales, design, project management, and installation services. With headquarters in Peoria, IAS serves the Midwest region and also does business throughout the U.S., Europe, Asia, and Central America.