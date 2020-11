Seattle, WA--Symetrix announced that it is now offering technical support and training services in Spanish.

This new addition to customer service is being handled by technical support specialist, Michael Perry, who recently joined the Symetrix support team. Perry is fluent in both English and Spanish will be handling this service.

Perry's phone number is +1 (425) 778-7728 x234, and Spanish technical support emails can be directed to espanol@symetrix.co.